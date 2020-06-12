Grand Theatre will reopen at future date
A article in Thursday’s edition of The Independent stated The Grand Theatre has “no plans to reopen and is assessing a reopening.” While it has no set reopening date, the theater said it will reopen at some point and will do so when it has “access to films again.”
