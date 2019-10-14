RUBLE — To Spencer and Ashley (Poland) Ruble of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

MUELLER — To Brad and Ashley (Davison) Mueller of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Davison of Grand Island and Doug and Sandy Mueller of Holdrege.

JERABEK — To Nicholas and Tess (Orrino) of Farwell, a daughter born Oct. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Kathy Orrino of St. Libory, Nick Jerabek of Farwell and Pam Jerabek of St. Paul. Great-grandparents are Bob and Jeanette Kemper and LeLa Orrino of North Glenn, Colo., Joann Jerabek of Farwell and Dorothy Koperski of St. Paul.

MICHENER — To Shane Michener and Lindsey Gonzales of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 4, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

PEREZ BELL — To Jose Perez and Cheyenne Bell of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 7, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

BLOOMQUIST — To Rick and Lexie (Koperski) Bloomquist of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 9, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jerry and Misty Koperski of Grand Island and Dennis and Karry Bloomquist of Cairo.

