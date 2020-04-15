BILSLEND — To Matt and Lisa (German) Bilslend of Phillips, a daughter born April 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Diane German of Lincoln and Scott and Terri Bilslend of Grand Island.

MEREDITH — To Jeffrey and Alicia (Bals) Meredith of Ravenna, a son born April 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Anthony and Colette Bals of Ravenna, Trudi and Therese Noonan of Columbus and Mark Meredith of Oxnard, Calif.

