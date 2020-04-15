BILSLEND — To Matt and Lisa (German) Bilslend of Phillips, a daughter born April 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Diane German of Lincoln and Scott and Terri Bilslend of Grand Island.
MEREDITH — To Jeffrey and Alicia (Bals) Meredith of Ravenna, a son born April 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Anthony and Colette Bals of Ravenna, Trudi and Therese Noonan of Columbus and Mark Meredith of Oxnard, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.