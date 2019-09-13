DIEKEN — To Robert Dieken and Autumn Miller of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are LoAnne Miller of Queen Creek, Ariz., Diana Dieken of Hastings and Robert Dieken of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Lois Goehring of Grand Island.

MONTANEZ — To Nate Montanez and Arista Nowicki of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 4, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

MICKEY — To Clint and Barbara (Wilson) Mickey of Aurora, a son born Sept. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

JENSEN — To Vincent and Deidre (McFerran) Jensen of Dannebrog, a son born Sept. 4, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Vivian Jensen of Dannebrog and Aaron McFerran and Susan McFerran, both of Mandan, N.D. Great-grandparents are Curtis and Lillian Hvinden of Maddock, N.D.

