MORROW — To Jacob and Angelica (Carlini) Morrow of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 4, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Greg and Tracy Morrow of Grand Island and Uly and Diane Carlini of Panama City Beach, Fla. Great-grandparents are Harold and Donna Ortegren of Marquette, Veldeen and Robert Morrow of O’Neill and Kathy Surratt of Torrington, Wyo.

HAPPOLD — To Joseph and Laura (McNerney) Happold of Giltner, a son born Nov. 1, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jim and Marilynn Happold and Robert McNerney, all of Giltner, and Jacki Hild of Hastings. Great-grandparents are Gary and Janet Hild of Benedict.

EVERSON — To Jordan and Shelby (Franzen) Everson of Marquette, a son born Nov. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Cindy and Lenny Everson of Marquette, Corey and Amy Franzen of Central City and Ammie Holtzen and Les Cates, both of Giltner. Great-grandparents are Connie and Terry Bird of Giltner and Gerald and Sharon Franzen of Grand Island.

PETERS — To Riley and Katlynn (Behnk) Peters of St. Paul, a daughter born Nov. 7, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Todd and Cindy Peters of St. Paul and Troy and Gerri Behnk of Greeley. Great-grandparents are Velda Peters of St. Paul and Gretchen Behnk, Bob and Nancy Wood and Louie and Mary Bauer, all of Greeley.

SCHUBERT — To Spencer and MaLania (Granger) Schubert of Hastings, a daughter born Oct. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

