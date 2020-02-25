SCHULZE — To Benjamin and Natasha (Danburg) Schulz of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 8, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

ROYER — To Jonathon and Jamie (Burbach) Royer of Grand island, a daughter born Feb. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tim and Julie Burbach and Ray and Tina Coulter, all of Lincoln, and Rich and Jackie Royer of Pineola, N.C.

HUFFMAN — To Beau and Brook (Haumann) Huffman of Hastings, a son born Feb. 6, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Alan and Ronda Haumann of Thedford, Bob and Muffy Gregg of Lorenzo and Bruce and Virginia Huffman of Tryon. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Bowlin of Arthur and Dave and Vada Haumann of Thedford.

WERNER — To George and Katelyn (Shriver) Werner of Hastings, a son born Feb. 13, 3020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

