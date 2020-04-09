JOHNSON — To Mark and Kelsey (Sheen) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born March 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Terry and Melanie Sheen of Grand Island and Glenn and Brenda Johnson of Sidney. Great-grandparents are Larry and Roberta Nansel of Grand Island and Virginia Mahr of Sidney.
GOODWIN — To Davis and Rachel (Beed) Goodwin of Grand Island, a daughter born March 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dave and Darla Beed of St. Paul and Michael and Dawn Goodwin of Ocean Springs, Miss. Great-grandparents are Georgetta Platt and Van Alberts of Grand Island and Betty Walker of Ocean Springs.
SHAFER — To Colt and Katie (Kowalski) Shafer of Grand Island, a daughter born April 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
MUSTION — To Kyle and Amelia (Boehler) Mustion of Grand Island, a daughter born April 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
OAKLEY — To Scotty and Haley (Dush) Oakley of Wolbach, a daughter born March 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Don and Terri Dush of Clarks and Mark Oakley and Sherri Oakley, both of Wolbach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.