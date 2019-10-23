CARMICAL — To David Carmical and Brandy Quick of Broken Bow, a daughter born Oct. 1, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
HOHLFELD — To Cody Hohlfeld and Cheyanne Hettle of Holstein, a son born Oct. 11, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Doug and Jacque Hettle of Aurora and Larry and Joanne Hohlfeld of Holstein.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.