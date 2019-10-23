CARMICAL — To David Carmical and Brandy Quick of Broken Bow, a daughter born Oct. 1, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

HOHLFELD — To Cody Hohlfeld and Cheyanne Hettle of Holstein, a son born Oct. 11, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Doug and Jacque Hettle of Aurora and Larry and Joanne Hohlfeld of Holstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments