JACOBS — To Bobby and Alyssa (Wetovick) Jacobs of Phillips, a daughter born Dec. 10, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dan and Darlene Wetovick of Fullerton and John and Carla Jacobs of Aurora. Great-grandparents are Daniel and Emily Bialas of Silver Creek and Bob and Ann Jorgensen and Walt Jacobs, all of Aurora.
MCINTOSH — To Robert McIntosh and Nancy Jenkins of Phillips, a daughter born Dec. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.