JACOBS — To Bobby and Alyssa (Wetovick) Jacobs of Phillips, a daughter born Dec. 10, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dan and Darlene Wetovick of Fullerton and John and Carla Jacobs of Aurora. Great-grandparents are Daniel and Emily Bialas of Silver Creek and Bob and Ann Jorgensen and Walt Jacobs, all of Aurora.

MCINTOSH — To Robert McIntosh and Nancy Jenkins of Phillips, a daughter born Dec. 5, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

