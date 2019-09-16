MARKLEY — To Jeff and Sophie (Swanson) Markley of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dave and Lori Swanson and Chuck and Arlene Markley, all of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Jean Farrington of Wichita, Kan., Helen Horst of North Platte and Lester Swanson of Lincoln.

LEASURE — To Jordan and Andrea (Mahrt) Leasure of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born Sept. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jay and Amber Leasure of Hill City, S.D., Kathy Mahrt of Wolbach and the late Melvin Mahrt.

WENZL — To David and Tiana (Knuth) Wenzl of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.

ARNDT — To Trent Arndt and Nekia Samway of Aurora, a daughter born Sept. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kevin Samway and Janelle McDonald, both of Grand Island, and William and Nancy Arndt of Aurora. Great-grandparents are Eileen Samway and Larry Kosmicki, both of St. Libory, and Doug and Deb McDonald of Grand Island.

