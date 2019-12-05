HOLDER — To Tyler and Nicole (Hill) Holder of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 25, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
NOWAK — To Kevin and Jacoba (Nutt) Nowak of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 26, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
DEOLLOS-PRATHER — To Anthony Prather and Consuelo Deollos of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
THAMER — To Mohamad and Shayla (Stover) Thamer of Hastings, a daughter born Nov. 27, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Junior Stover of Franklin, Tracey Gellermann of Wilcox, Jowad Kafla of Hastings and Nada Nenish of Grand Island.
