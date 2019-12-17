CALDWELL — To David and Amy (Greenwood) Caldwell of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 9, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Ken and Pam Caldwell of Grand Island and Anita Hansen of Burwell. Great-grandparents are Diane Hardekopf of Grand Island and Darrell Carson of Murry, Iowa.
YBARRA — To Desiree Ybarra of Cairo, a son born Dec. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Alisha Jenson and Billy Gartner, both of Cozad. Great-grandparent is Kimberly Reimers of Cairo.
STAMPER — To Robert and Danielle (Schleichardt) Stamper of Hastings, a son born Dec. 9, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Daniel and Meridith Schleichardt and Deborah and Todd Hillis, all of Grand Island, and Clyde Stamper of Gatesville, Texas.
