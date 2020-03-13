OLTEAN — To Shane and Bonnie (Lokey) Oltean of Grand Island, a daughter born March 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dan and Susie Lokey of Amarillo, Texas, and Bill and Joanne Oltean of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dave and Brenda Oltean of Hastings and Helen Featherstone of Omaha.

FOOTE — To Lena Foote and David Wall of Hastings, a son born Feb. 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Lynette Foote, Jose Martinez-Gomez and Lucinda Wall.

