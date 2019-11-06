VALASEK — To Tyler and Lauren (Moul) Valasek of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Darcy and Darcy Moul and Rod and Julie Valasek, all of Grand Island.
