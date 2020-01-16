SAMUELSON — To Isaac and Megan (Fullmer) Samuelson of Stromsburg, a son born Jan. 8, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Paul and Anne Fullmer of Lincoln and Brian and Audrey Samuelson of Polk. Great-grandparents are Virginia Samuelson of Polk, Jayne Gotschall of Atkinson and Joan Williams of Kansas City, Mo.

