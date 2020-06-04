KLINGINSMITH — To Bryan Klinginsmith and Tara Baker of Grand Island, a son born May 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Doris Klinginsmith of Grand Island and Scott and Susanne Guthrie of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Evelyn Kurz of Worms and Bonnie Guthrie of Hastings.

