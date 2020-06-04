KLINGINSMITH — To Bryan Klinginsmith and Tara Baker of Grand Island, a son born May 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Doris Klinginsmith of Grand Island and Scott and Susanne Guthrie of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Evelyn Kurz of Worms and Bonnie Guthrie of Hastings.
Recommended for you
MOST POPULAR
-
Principal Financial workers in Grand Island, three other locations to work remotely
-
Grand Island man arrested on indecency, assault charges following alleged exposure incident
-
'It's very bad': 13 die in coronavirus outbreak at Aurora nursing home
-
Two fights broke out after protesters left Pioneer Park
-
Close to 300 march, gather in park in Grand Island
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.