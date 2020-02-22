DIRKSCHNEIDER — To Clayton Dirkschneider and Jennifer Harney-Dirkschneider of Aurora, a son born Feb. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Paul and Christine Dirkschneider of Schuyler, Philip and Julie Shively of Aurora and Daryl and Lesley Harney of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Julia Dirkschneider of Snyder, Alvin Rickert of Columbus and Mary Bierbower and Mary Jane Harney, both of Aurora.
MOST POPULAR
-
Ogallala man caught with loaded handgun at Central Nebraska Regional Airport
-
Jeremiah Gibson Jr., 8
-
McDonald’s on State Street closed because of minor fire
-
Grand Island man one of three arrested in child pornography investigations
-
When three become one: Merger strengthens Nebraska John Deere dealerships
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.