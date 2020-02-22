DIRKSCHNEIDER — To Clayton Dirkschneider and Jennifer Harney-Dirkschneider of Aurora, a son born Feb. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Paul and Christine Dirkschneider of Schuyler, Philip and Julie Shively of Aurora and Daryl and Lesley Harney of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Julia Dirkschneider of Snyder, Alvin Rickert of Columbus and Mary Bierbower and Mary Jane Harney, both of Aurora.

