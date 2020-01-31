WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement today ahead of the Senate’s votes on whether to introduce witnesses during the impeachment trial of President Trump:

“Conducting an impeachment investigation is not the responsibility of the Senate, but the House. The House managers have presented 192 video clips containing testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents. Senators have asked 180 questions of the House managers and the president's counsel. All senators have before them the evidence the House used to pass their articles of impeachment. It is time to assess that evidence and vote on the articles.”

