Sen. Ben Sasse is urging the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to review market volatility and increasing widening of boxed beef prices to live cattle prices.
“Nebraskans are hustling to feed the world and it is important we have an open and transparent price discovery in the markets,” said Sasse. “They deserve a market that is not unlawfully advantaged and the CFTC should monitor and enforce any potential violations.”
He is calling on the CFTC to review the market volatility and increasing widening of the difference between boxed beef prices and live cattle prices since the beginning of February.
“We are all watching with concern the unprecedented economic condition and the effect the global pandemic of COVID-19 is having on the entire market,” he wrote the CFTC. “However, a CFTC examination of these particular cattle and beef markets would bring comfort and stability to a market that experienced a volatile 2019 due to natural disasters and issues out of farmers’ and ranchers’ control.”
Sasse said in March 2019, the State Department experienced record flooding that caused major losses for farmers and ranchers. Then in August, a fire at a Kansas beef-processing facility caused considerable disruption to the cattle industry.
“Now the global pandemic of COVID-19 has caused an adjustment to retail, consumer and international purchasing of all commodities — especially beef,” he said.
Sasse pointed to economic reports that have shown a 25% increase in boxed beef prices over a seven-day period. Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) livestock market reporting data showed a slight decrease in Nebraska weighted average live cattle prices over the same timeframe.
He said the USDA Economic Research Service meat price spread data provides average price values and the difference from these values at the farm, wholesale and retail stages of production.
Sasse said this data from March 11 shows farm to wholesale at 115.7 cents per retail pound in September 2019 and 55.7 cents per retail pound last February. The farmers’ share during this timeframe went from 37.2% in September 2019 to 43.3% in February.
“It is important that the CFTC deter market manipulation and allow for open and transparent price discovery in the commodity markets,” he said.
Sasse also said it is important that the CFTC conduct examinations where necessary to ensure fairness so market participants cannot take unlawful advantage of global conditions.
“The commodity market must work and must retain integrity,” he said. “At this time, it is vital that the CFTC remain vigilant to monitor and surveil any market abuse and take swift and strong enforcement against violators.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.