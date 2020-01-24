Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play

This photo from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the recalled Fisher-Price Rock ’N Play, which has been indicated in infant deaths.

 Consumer Product Safety Commissi

All models of the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play sleeper (pictured at right) were recalled April 12, 2019, by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 30 deaths have occurred when unrestrained infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side or in other cases. About 4.7 million of the products were sold.

More information about the recall is available at cpsc.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments