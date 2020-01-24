All models of the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play sleeper (pictured at right) were recalled April 12, 2019, by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 30 deaths have occurred when unrestrained infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side or in other cases. About 4.7 million of the products were sold.
More information about the recall is available at cpsc.gov.
