Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., along with Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have introduced the Veterans Administration Helpline Act, which would create a three-digit general helpline for veterans to call to obtain information about their benefits and services at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Fisher said veterans should be able to easily access the benefits they have earned “fighting for our freedoms.”
“I’m proud to help introduce the bipartisan VA Helpline Act, which will help ensure the brave men and women who served our country can connect to the resources available to them through the VA,” she said.
According to Fischer, the VA has multiple phone numbers for veterans to call regarding benefits. These numbers are listed on the VA website, but require an individual to take multiple actions, which can be particularly difficult for older veterans and veterans with disabilities.
She said the VA Helpline Act would designate an abbreviated telephone dialing code as the universal helpline that veterans could call to obtain information or be directed to the appropriate services administered by the VA.
Rosen said veterans provided much to their communities and devoted their lives to their country. They deserve a simple way to navigate the VA assistance available to them.
“The Veterans Assistance Hotline Act would create a short, simple phone number that would allow veterans to easily seek help and access all the critical services the VA provides,” she said. “I will continue working with my colleagues on bipartisan, commonsense legislation to benefit the brave men and women who have defended our nation.”
Capito said veterans have put their lives on the line to make sure we are able to enjoy the many freedoms this country has today.
“We owe it to these brave men and women to make sure they are aware of and can easily access the resources provided by the VA that they may need,” she said. “This legislation will help accomplish that by creating a hotline for veterans to access important services and connect them to the proper entity within the VA.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.