Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are part of a group of bipartisan senators seeking additional USDA funding for programs that would assist pork producers.
Nebraska is the nation’s sixth leading pork-producing state. Last year, the USDA said the state’s pork industry had a marketing value of more than $860 million. But the COVID-19 virus has hit packing plants hard, forcing them to either close temporarily or deal with reductions in their workforce because of sickness and coronavirus concerns that have slowed production.
Prior to the spread of the virus, the nation’s pork industry was running at full speed. Nationwide, in March, pork production totaled 2.57 billion pounds, up 12% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.9 million head, up 11% from March 2019.
Pork slaughter in Nebraska was 724,000 head in March, up from 655,000 head in March 2019.
Pork exports were also going at a record pace in March, according to the USDA, as strong demand from China/Hong Kong continued to drive exports to new heights. March exports also increased significantly to Mexico, Japan and Canada. Export volume reached 291,459 metric tons (mt), up 38% from a year ago and topping the previous record set in December 2019. Export value increased 47% to $764.2 million. Through the first quarter, pork exports increased 40% from a year ago to 838,118 mt, valued at $2.23 billion (up 52%).
Pork export value per head slaughtered reached $63.99 in March, up 32% from a year ago. The January-March per head average was $64.66, up 40%. March exports accounted for 31.6% of total pork production and 28.4% for pork muscle cuts — each up about six percentage points from a year ago, even as March production increased by 12%. Through the first quarter, exports accounted for 31.4% of total pork production and 28.5% for muscle cuts, up from 24.4% and 21.3%, respectively, in 2019.
U.S. pork production was up 9% in the first quarter, with industry expansion fueled by strong international demand, especially in several key Asian markets still battling African swine fever (ASF).
But because of the impact of the COVID-19 virus, with the slowdown of packing plants that process meat and restaurants being closed and not serving pork dishes, there is a backlog of hogs that are ready for slaughter. That is forcing some pork producers to depopulate their herds through euthanization.
According to Fischer, Sasse and the other senators who are seeking government assistance, “Farmers are facing an animal welfare crisis due to overcrowding and the challenge of providing enough feed and water available to each animal. There are pigs in various stages of the six month growth process that have nowhere to go.”
Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1 was 3.8 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 6% from March 1, 2019, but down 1% from Dec. 1, 2019.
The gestation period of the female pig is 114 days. It will be ready to be bred another time around five to seven days after its pigs are weaned. In Nebraska, the average pigs saved per litter was 11.6 for the December-February period, compared to 11.55 last year.
From the time a hog is born until it’s ready to go to market is about six months. The average live weight for hogs ready for market in March in Nebraska was 288 pounds. A sow can have two litters per year. An individual sow can produce more than 6,680 pounds of meat per year.
In the senators’ letter to the USDA, they said: “The crisis is immediate. Pork producers send to market over two million pigs each week. If 20% of processing is idle, that means somewhere around 400,000 animals per week must be disposed of in some manner other than processing. Accordingly, government support is needed in the management of a sensible depopulation of the herd until plant operations stabilize.”
