Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... PLATTE RIVER NEAR OVERTON AFFECTING BUFFALO...DAWSON AND PHELPS COUNTIES && ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... PLATTE RIVER NEAR KEARNEY AFFECTING BUFFALO...HALL...KEARNEY AND PHELPS COUNTIES PLATTE RIVER NEAR GRAND ISLAND AFFECTING HALL...HAMILTON AND MERRICK COUNTIES && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PLATTE RIVER NEAR GRAND ISLAND. * AT 8:15 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 7.8 FEET BY THURSDAY NIGHT. THE RIVER WILL SLOWLY FALL BUT WILL LIKELY REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FOR SEVERAL DAYS. . * AT 7.4 FEET...MINOR FLOOD FIGHTING OR SANDBAGGING WILL OCCUR IN HAMILTON COUNTY. GRAND ISLAND IS NOT THREATENED BY FLOODWATERS. &&