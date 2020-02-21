A Higher Plane is sponsoring an event called “Zenfest” today at the Full Circle Venue, 3333 Ramada Road.
Thirty-three vendors from across the state will be on hand for Zenfest, which is described as a body, mind and spirit expo.
“The vendors will be featuring many modalities of alternative and holistic therapies including reiki, chakra balancing, psychic mediums, yoga, meditation, astrology, numerology, aura photography, handmade goods and more,” says a news release.
The event will include “a full day of fun and interactive workshops,” the release says. The day will include a special guest from Seattle.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Six workshops will be offered. Beginning at 9 a.m. is “Awaken: Morning Flow with Sisu Yoga Loft.” At 10:30 a.m. is “Chakras and Healing with Crystals with Brenda.”
Following at noon is “Journey Into Nordic Shamanism with Lorelei.” At 1:30 p.m. is “Introduction to the Law of Attraction with Angela.” Beginning at 3 p.m. is “Tapping Into Your Inner Power with Sonja.” Finishing the day at 4:30 p.m. is “Essential Oils 101 with Ranae and Tim.”
Admission is free. An all-day workshop pass is $10.
The full name of the business is A Higher Plane — Tools for Spiritual Living. It is owned by Tammy Van Winkle.
