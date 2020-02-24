YWCA of Grand Island is launching its inaugural “mYnight boutique” to bridge the equity gap of prom.
High school students in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties who have difficulty affording a prom dress can walk away with their own dress at no cost.
Students are requested to sign up at www.ywca-gi.org for an appointment with a personal shopper who will assist in finding their dress. Appointments are scheduled on March 21 or 22, starting at 8:30 a.m. and running every 45 minutes, with the last appointment at 6 p.m.
The YWCA will receive a donation of approximately 1,000 dresses from Bella Boutique, a similar program in Denver. They are also accepting donations of gently used dress shoes and accessories as well.
The YWCA is also in need of dress racks and full-length mirrors to borrow for the event. And volunteers are needed to set up the boutique and to serve as personal shoppers.
To donate to or volunteer for the event, contact Amy Bennett at abennett@ywca-gi.org or call the YWCA at (308) 384-9922.
