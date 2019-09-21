Every year, the YWCA of Grand Island names a Woman of Distinction from the community.
This year’s winner, according to Amy Bennett, YWCA executive director, was nominated by five different people.
Community members nominate a woman in the community they believe exemplify the YWCA’s mission, which is eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, Bennett said.
Bennett said the nominees are then scored by judges, and a winner decided.
This year, Bonnie Hinkle, the president of the Grand Island School Board, is YWCA’s Woman of Distinction.
One of Hinkle’s nominators said, according to Bennett, “Bonnie Hinkle is the unsung hero of the school district who is too humble to tell her own story.”
Bennett said Hinkle brings leadership to the school board, and has mentored other women who have joined.
Hinkle has served on the school board for 12 years, and helped the board pass the five-year bond issue that saw the renovations of many schools in the Grand Island Public School District.
Not only is Hinkle a huge proponent of equality, Bennett said, but she showed it when she was involved in the hiring of the district’s first female superintendent.
Hinkle said that the award is reflective of the work the school board and the women in the district have done.
“I really think that this award shows how hard our women have worked,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle joined the school board in 2007 because she saw it as an opportunity to help children with the skills she was given.
Teaching was not a skillset she had, Hinkle said, but she knew that she wanted to help kids get opportunities they needed.
Bennett said that every day, Hinkle puts the needs of students in front of her own needs.
Bennett said it is important to have this award in the community so women are heard and others can see the work the Woman of Distinction has done.
Hinkle will be honored Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Riverside Golf Club. Drinks and appetizers start at 5:30 p.m, and dinner is served at 6:30.
