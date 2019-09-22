Thirty-one juniors from the Hall County area have been selected for Class 23 of Youth Leadership Tomorrow, which will begin on Tuesday at the opening retreat held at Camp Augustine.
The following students, listed according to their school, will comprise Class 23 for 2019-2020:
Grand Island Central Catholic: Ellie Alberts, Jackson Farias, Hayley Henke, Kennedi Henke, Gavin Langer, Hayden Price, Noah Ruzicka
Centura: Lauryn Bernt, Rhegan Jensen, Sydney Perez
Grand Island Northwest High School: Hannah Fjeldheim, Katlyn Schmidt, Hailey Schuster, Jed Walford
Grand Island Senior High School: Moises Flores, Noah Foley, Sashary Brown, Will Johnson, Gage Long, Ethan Messmer, Misky Mohamed, Bri Sanchez, Jacob Staab, Abby Vajgrt, Nyanhial Wiyual
Wood River Rural High School: Sage Gideon, Kiernan Paulk
Doniphan-Trumbull High School: Emma Kraft, Danae Rader
Heartland Lutheran High School: Mason Weaver, Christian Wiegert
Youth Leadership Tomorrow is designed to help students learn about the community, develop their own leadership styles, and implement personal and class-based goals to have a positive impact in Hall County.
Class 23 will meet monthly for daylong sessions with many opportunities to meet community and business leaders as well as travel to businesses and organizations within Hall County. The students also will work with area nonprofits to better understand these essential services that benefit community members.
Youth Leadership Tomorrow is a program of Hall County Leadership Unlimited, Inc. Funding is received from community grants, sponsorships, tuition, and the Grand Island Rotary through the Taste of Grand Island.
Students are selected to participate through a written application and interview process in the spring.
