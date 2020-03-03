You don’t need to be female to join the Danish Sisterhood. You also don’t need to be Danish.
One man, Tim Hannibal, is a member of the local lodge of the Danish Sisterhood of America, which held its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The organization’s membership is open to anyone who is of Danish heritage or is interested in Danish culture.
Most members of the Danish Sisterhood, though, have Danish blood. Sylvia McTavish, the lodge’s longtime president, is 100% Danish.
Edie Grim is 50% Danish.
Bonnie Larsen’s late husband, Les, was 100% Danish. She has slightly more than 24% Danish ancestry.
Grand Island Lodge 113 is one of three Nebraska chapters of the Danish Sisterhood of America. The organization was founded in 1883 in Michigan by a woman who was originally from Orup, Denmark.
The organization’s mission is to “strengthen, maintain and preserve the Danish heritage and traditions for future generations,” McTavish said.
The group members are proud of their heritage.
”The Danes are the happiest people in the world,” McTavish said.
Another woman said Danish people are known for their honesty.
McTavish pointed out that the flag of Denmark is the oldest in the world. It has been used since 1370.
She also noted that Denmark is the only country besides the U.S. that celebrates United States Independence Day.
The Danish flag is often referred to as the Danish Cloth or the Dannebrog.
Speaking of Dannebrog, two of the group members live in Dannebrog.
Grim owns an antique store called Bedstemors, which means “grandmother” in Danish.
Hannibal owns a store called Dannebrog Delights.
The longest-running member of the lodge is Diana Honore. She joined in April of 1974.
Her husband was born in Denmark. The couple visited the country eight or 10 times.
What is Denmark like? “It’s a very clean country,” Honore said.
Larsen’s mother-in-law came to the U.S. with her parents when she was a little girl.
The family was glad to arrive in the land of freedom and opportunity.
When they “saw the Statue of Liberty, they became silent. Some got down on their knees and were praying and others were crying. It was just such an emotional thing for them,” Larsen said.
McTavish’s father was from Denmark. When he arrived in America, he came through Ellis Island. Her mother’s folks also came from Denmark.
One of Hannibal’s ancestors occupies a special place in Dannebrog history. His great-great-great-grandfather, Lars Hannibal, founded the community.
He was president of the Danish Land and Homestead Co., which brought people to the U.S. from Denmark. He was born in Denmark in 1822. Beginning in 1848, he fought in the Prussian War. After arriving in the U.S. in 1856, he took part in another war — the Civil War, enlisting in 1861.
Six people attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Danish Sisterhood in McTavish’s apartment at Riverside Lodge.
The group has eight active members.
One person who didn’t get to Tuesday’s meeting was Jackie Gawrich of St. Paul,
The other person missing was Leila Johnson, who’s a snowbird.
Johnson turned two photos of Dannebrog, taken by Hannibal, into jigsaw puzzles.
The puzzles will be raffled off in conjunction with Grundlovsfest, held the first weekend in June in Dannebrog. Proceeds will benefit Dannebrog residents still recovering from last year’s flood.
During its meetings, the group discusses Danish heritage and Danish words.
The lodge wants to incorporate the Danish word “hygge” in its meetings. Pronounced “hoo-gah,” it means cozy. Its usage is picking up around the world.
“That word is getting to be universal,” McTavish said.
It’s no coincidence that the plates and cups around the table were red. The colors of Denmark are red and white. There was also a red rose on the table.
When a member dies, the group drapes a black scarf over its charter. During the memorial service, poetry and the person’s obituary are read aloud. A candle is lit, and a red rose is displayed. Next month, the group will remember Dee Battles.
Because the logo for Danish Sisters of America is a red heart, group members wear a red felt heart to meetings. Those hearts are crafted by Grim.
Members who fail to wear a heart to the meetings are fined 25 cents.
McTavish points out that the lodge is community-minded and supports several charities. Those charities are Hope Harbor, the Crisis Center and the Salvation Army. In December, the lodge gave money to St. Pauls Lutheran Church in support of its community Christmas dinner.
After 20 years, McTavish stepped down as president of the lodge after Tuesday’s meeting. McTavish, who joined the organization in 1988, will be succeeded by Honore.
The group did get a new member. Coming aboard was McTavish’s daughter, Christine Rindone, who lives in Lincoln.
“We always welcome new members,” McTavish said.
If you’re interested, call Honore at (308) 384-7967.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.