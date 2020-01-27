Two York natives are giving back to the Northwest Public Schools community with their donation to the Northwest Education Foundation.
The foundation announced in a Monday press release that David J. and Bernice Mettenbrink of York donated $100,000 to the foundation.
David Mettenbrink, a 1967 Northwest High School graduate, has asked that the donation be used to support a scholarship fund for continued education and to support the foundation’s teacher classroom mini-grant program.
Gian Baxter-Collins, executive director of the Northwest Education Foundation, said the foundation is “extremely excited and grateful” for the donation.
“Continuing education scholarships are always in high demand and can make a huge difference in students’ educational opportunities,” Baxter-Collins said. “It was also very important to Mr. Mettenbrink that he support the teacher classroom mini-grant program, which assists our educators in making a difference toward continued educational success in their classrooms.”
The Northwest Education Foundation, a non-profit organization, supports Northwest Public Schools by providing scholarships for qualified high school seniors, providing classroom mini-grants for non-certified employees for projects outside the classroom and providing funding for large-scale school improvement projects in the district.
For more information about the foundation, email foundation@ginorthwest.org or call (308) 385-6389.
