BURWELL — A York man died Monday in a Lincoln hospital due to injuries received Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident north of Burwell.
Dennis J. Neville, 75, of York died as a result of the accident, the Garfield County Attorney’s office said Tuesday.
The county attorney said that Neville was operating a 4X4 “side by side” utility vehicle northbound on Highway 11 when his vehicle was overtaken and struck by a northbound pilot vehicle escorting a truck carrying a commercial wide load. The truck was not involved in the collision.
The driver of the pilot vehicle, 83-year-old Wanda Mueller of Scottsbluff, was cited for reckless driving at the scene. Additional charges may be filed after a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, the Garfield County Attorney’s office said.
Neville was transported by ambulance to Valley County Hospital in Ord before being transferred to a Lincoln hospital.