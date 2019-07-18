The Grand Island YMCA announces the installation of new fitness equipment, including spin bikes, treadmills and Cybex machines as well as others. In order to install these pieces, as well as to complete some cleaning and painting, the Downtown Y will be closed July 22 through July 27. It will reopen Monday, July 29. The Express Y, 2300 N. Webb Road, Suite 109, will close at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22, and reopen Thursday, July 25.
To celebrate the re-opening, the YMCA will be offering a free week to the community. The public is welcome to come to the Y Monday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 3, and the daily fee will be waived. Membership specials will be available and the fall programs will be open and ready for registration.