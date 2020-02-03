The YMCA Express location will be closing its doors effective Feb. 15.
In a press release Monday, the Grand Island YMCA announced that it plans to close the satellite location, near the intersection of Capital Ave. and Highway 281, and consolidate it into its main branch at 221 E South Front St. as a budget-saving measure “to avert insolvency.”
Members of the Express location will continue their membership rate at the Y’s main branch, where equipment and classes will also be moved. The main branch, which was previously closed on Sundays, will now be open Sundays starting Feb. 16.
“We’re not taking away your service,” said Cara Lemburg, the Y’s interim executive director, said. “We’re just asking you to drive 10 minutes more if you support our mission and what the YMCA provides for the community.”
Since appointing Lemburg as its interim executive director in November 2019, the Y said its board of directors has had a number of meetings to discuss how to reduce overhead costs, streamline programs, identify efficiencies, increase membership, resolve daycare services expenses, bolster corporate memberships and work with insurance providers to increase senior access through Medicare supplement insurance.
YMCA Board President Jaye Monter said the steps taken by the board of directors were necessary to ensure the Y’s main branch location remained open.
“The future for the Y is positive but we will continue to be challenged even after this consolidation,” she said. “Our focus will be to continue doing what the Y is good at for our community: aquatics, daycare and wellness services.”
Prior to these actions, the Y said it had operated on a revenue deficit since 2016. Contributing to these shortfalls was the satellite “Express” branch in leased space on the north side of town. Even after all the board’s budgetary course corrections, it said the board took a look at two 2020 budget options: one with and one without the Express branch.
“Nobody wanted to consolidate the Express branch, but we also couldn’t keep operating at a deficit,” Monter said. “Depleting all reserves in 2020 would have been the result if something didn’t change in daily operations. Instead, we voted to approve the 2020 budget without operating the Express location.”
The Express location opened in 2009 and later expanded in 2013 offering a satellite fitness center. Most recently, it added a reduced, site-specific membership option and 24/7 access in order to compete with other fitness centers. Operations were at least budget neutral, Lemburg said, until other gyms opened in 2016.
She added attempts to adjust hours including 24-hour service and discount prices didn’t draw in the additional memberships needed to sustain the sinking cost of running the branch.
The Y said that stabilizing the 2020 budget is largely dependent upon increased fundraising efforts, including a yet-to-be-announced major annual campaign aimed at garnering 150 $1,000 donations, or more in smaller amounts of $500.
