Seventy-five years after the Battle of Iwo Jima, a man who was there was honored Thursday at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village.
Ed Slips, 96, was honored at a ceremony put together by Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition for Veterans.
Slips, who turns 97 on May 6, was in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
After he graduated from Boston South High School, he enlisted. Stationed at the Grand Island Air Base, he met his future wife, St. Paul native Enid Gipe. They had three children.
His daughter in-law, Terry Slips, was one of the speakers at Thursday morning’s program, held in a chapel at Good Samaritan Village.
“This is my father-in-law,” she said, gesturing toward him. “He’s a neat old guy. I love him dearly.”
In conversations over the years, Terry asked her father-in-law what he did at Iwo Jima. He replied that he didn’t do anything important. “I just helped clear the caves.”
All of the men who went into a tunnel at Iwo Jima took their lives into their hands, she said.
The old veteran told her he didn’t think much about it. It was simply his job.
“And to me, that’s a hero,” said Terry Slips, who was near tears.
Ten members of the United Veterans Club Honor Guard helped celebrate Slips’ life and military service. One of them was his son, also named Ed.
“I’m very proud to be his son,” said the 74-year-old Grand Islander.
The Battle of Iwo Jima lasted from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945. Iwo Jima later became an important landing stop for B-29s that were in trouble, the younger Slips said.
One of the speakers, Jay Vavricek, talked about the valor and bravery of the American soldiers on Iwo Jima. There were 21,000 Japanese soldiers on the island at the beginning of the battle.
Vavricek referred to a sign on the wall that says, “Love is deciding to do what’s best for another even when it is costly.”
Terry Slips said her father-in-law was not in the first wave of Americans that landed at Iwo Jima, “thank God, because we still have him. He may not have made it home, like so many others.”
After his military service, Slips spent 20 years with the Grand Island Fire Department.
Richard Simpson, the commander of the Honor Guard, is a former Grand Island fire chief. “He was a good firefighter. He was reliable,” and a “good brother for the rest of the firefighters,” the 88-year-old former Marine said of Slips.
After retiring from the Fire Department, Slips worked as a custodian for Grand Island Public Schoosl and Grand Island Central Catholic.
Long lives run in the family. His sister lived to be 103.
In addition to their son, Ed and Enid Slips had two daughters.
“My dad is one of the hardest-working persons I’ve ever known,” said one of the daughters, Julie Effenbeck of Deshler.
The other daughter, Nancy Bandt of Alma, was not present.
Enid Slips died in 2015.
The Rev. Tim Rust of Destiny Church thanked Slips for his service to his country.
“But I believe if you’re serving your country, you’re also serving God,” Rust said.
Chef Anthony sang “Glory Glory Hallelujah.”
Two people in the audience were Mike and Deb Moeller of Loup City. Mike Moeller, who was a hostage for 444 days in Iran, was formerly a member of Loup City VFW Post 7027, which has closed.
Slips was presented with a plaque that says, “I am a veteran. My oath never expires.”
Vavricek also gave him a coin.
Slips said “thank you” for the honors.
The other members of the Honor Guard were Earl Sautter, James Brettmann, Mike Koch, Dwight Donahey, Tom Sorahan, George Olsen, Ron Callihan and Tom Hill.
