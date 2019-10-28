Grand Island police have identified the man who died Friday morning at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at Walnut Street.
The man who lost his life was 31-year-old Deng Deng, who is listed as homeless. He had a Pennsylvania driver’s license.
“We hadn’t had any previous contact with him,” said Capt. Jim Duering. Four people named Deng Deng are in the police department’s system, but this individual did not have a police record.
Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in his death. He had a fairly high blood alcohol content, Duering said.
“From witness accounts, it sounds like he was just trying to run and beat the train across the tracks,” Duering said. He “didn’t make it, probably partly due to his intoxication.”
His body was found to the east of the crossing. The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.