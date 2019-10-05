WESTERVILLE — A 16-year-old boy from Arcadia was killed when the pickup truck he was driving crashed in central Nebraska.
About 8 a.m. Friday, a Dodge Ram heading west on Nebraska Highway 70 crossed the eastbound lane, went into the south ditch and rolled about 3 miles east of Westerville, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The driver, Brandon Cheek, was pronounced dead at the crash site, which is about 18 miles east of Broken Bow.
The patrol said Cheek was not wearing a seat belt.
Cheek was a junior at Ansley High School, said Gordon Goodman, superintendent of the Ansley Public Schools. The district, which has about 190 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade, had its crisis team available Friday and Saturday for students.
Goodman said he contacted area schools after the crash because Cheek formerly had attended Arcadia schools and knew students in Broken Bow, where he worked at the Pizza Hut.
Cheek transferred to Ansley as a freshman. The Arcadia Public Schools also activated its crisis team Friday because Cheek had siblings and many friends there, a school official in Arcadia said.
