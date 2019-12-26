The National Weather in Hastings has issued a winter storm watch for potential accumulations of ice and snow starting this evening through Saturday night.
According to the weather service, a storm system will cross Nebraska and Kansas Friday through Sunday, bringing a variety of precipitation.
The moisture will begin as rain Friday afternoon and then change over to freezing rain, sleet, and snow over parts of the area Friday night into Saturday.
A heavy mixed precipitation may be possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of at least one-tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
The winter storm watch was issued for portions of north-central Kansas, and central and south-central Nebraska.
The weather service advises to plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Holiday travelers are urged to keep track of weather conditions as they develop going into the weekend.
For Grand Island, on Friday there is a slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 and 5 p.m. and a chance of rain and snow after 5. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South/southwest winds will be at 5 to 10 mph. becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected during the day.
On Friday night, rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain, are forecast before 1 a.m, then sleet between 1 and 3, then rain after 3. The low will be about 31. The southeast wind at about 5 mph will become northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than 1 inch are possible.
On Saturday, rain showers are likely before 4 p.m., then rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. It will be cloudy, with a high near 40. There will be a north wind at about 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
On Saturday night, there will be a chance of drizzle and snow before 7 p.m, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 7 and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow after 2. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.
On Sunday, there will be a 20% chance of snow before noon. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 30. The wind will be blustery. Sunday’s night low will be about 18.
On Monday, it will be sunny, with a high near 30 and a low of about 15.
On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 36 and a low of about 22.
On New Year’s Day, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Grand Island has recorded 38.3 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, which is the fifth-highest yearly precipitation recorded since weather information first began to be gathered in the late 1800s.
According to NWS Hastings, the year’s ranking could increase to the third-wettest year as precipitation is expected this weekend. The fourth-wettest year on record was in 1903 at 38.55 inches. The third-highest total was 38.69 inches in 2007. The all-time wettest year was in 1905 at 45.5 inches, followed by 1903 at 41.68 inches.
For Grand Island, the five wettest months this year were: August, 11.94 inches; May, 6.68 inches; July, 5.21 inches; June, 4.1 inches; and March, 3.67 inches. Nearly 28 inches of precipitation fell from May through August.
As of Thursday, December has been above normal temperature-wise, with an average daily temperature 6 degrees above the 30-year average of 26. It has also been dry, with only .09 of an inch of precipitation recorded this month.
