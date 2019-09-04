Those who attend a fundraiser Saturday will have a chance to sample bourbon, wine and beer, enjoy a meal of barbecued ribs and purchase art, all for the benefit of the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
The event, called Yappy Hour, will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf Club. The Humane Society encourages people to “saddle up for a rootin’ tootin’ good time.” People are encouraged to dress casually, so the event is said to combine “boots, bourbon and art.”
In addition to barbecued ribs, the meal will include cole slaw and baked beans. Three large-screen TVs will be set up for people to watch the final minutes of Saturday’s Huskers game with Colorado.
Fourteen artists will be on hand, displaying their works. Artists taking part include Martha Pettigrew, Karen Neppl, Rick Rasmussen, Kerri Kliewer, Deb Brooks, Daniel Garringer, Lillian Larsen, Mike Watt, Stephanie Hansen and Beth and Gary Cole.
Artwork for sale include bronze items, paintings, mosaics, photography, jewelry, drawings, pine needle baskets and woodworking.
For each piece they sell, the artists will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Humane Society.
Admission is $50 per person. Reservations are not necessary. Attendees may buy tickets at the door.
