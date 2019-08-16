ALDA — “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a documentary focusing on World War I, will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” is a 2018 documentary film directed and produced by Peter Jackson. The film was created using original footage of World War I from the archives of the Imperial War Museum in London, most of it previously unseen, all more than 100 years old by the time of release. Audio is from BBC and museum interviews of British servicemen who fought in the conflict. Most of the footage has been colorized and transformed with modern production techniques, with the addition of sound effects and voice acting to be more evocative and feel closer to the soldiers’ actual experiences.
In addition, the program will feature speaker Wendy Bailey, a staff member at Crane Trust, who grew up in southwest England before moving to the United States in 1999.
The program is presented as part of the “Potluck Speaker Series” hosted by Common Ground Grand Island. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. There is no admission charge.
Crane Trust is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda.
For more information, call (308) 382-1820.