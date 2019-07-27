HENDERSON — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park premiered the “Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War” traveling exhibit from the Kauffman Museum on July 13.
Suzanne Ratzlaff, chairwoman of Henderson’s museum, and Cathy Wismer, coordinator of the exhibit, said they recognized a picture from the exhibit and realized the man was a local from Henderson.
“We looked at this picture and thought, ‘We’ve seen this picture before,’” Wismer said. “This man is from Henderson and his children still live out here.”
Ratzlaff and Wismer applied for a grant of $7,000 through Humanities Nebraska to have the exhibit at Henderson’s museum. This traveling exhibit is a remembrance of the peace-minded people or pacifists involved with the First World War from 1914 to 1918. It includes the stories of men and women who resisted the U.S.’ involvement in the war and were known as conscientious objectors.
Developed in Kauffman Museum at Bethel College in Kansas, it premiered at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Mo., in 2017. This exhibit contains 10 themes including the Alcatraz Prison cell and the site where Hutterite conscientious objectors were punished. Each module has its individual subject area, so people can view the exhibit in any form.
Wismer said in June 1914 after war was declared, all of the U.S. men from age 21 to 31 had to register for selective service. However, there were not any provisions for conscientious objectors, which meant these individuals did not do any work related to the war.
“The government assumed that they wouldn’t mind doing non-combative service within the military,” Wismer said. “Some of the conscientious objectors said, ‘I’m not going to do anything that supports military work in any way,’ so those were singled out for abuse.”
Wismer said many Mennonites had moved to the Henderson area and many of the men were selected for service. John C. Siebert, a local man whose family still lives in Henderson, was one of the Mennonites at Camp Funston in Fort Riley, Kan., who refused to work for the war.
As one of the Mennonites at Camp Funston, Ferdinand Schroeder, said, “They beated us and I tell you pretty hard … The blood was running down my cheek here and tickled me and I wiped it off and I got bawled out. They said, ‘Attention!’ I should not wipe off my blood … So we dropped onto the ground again and were bleeding. I know the second time they knocked out a tooth.”
Wismer said Siebert was not the only local man who refused to serve for the war. George H. Miller, a Mennonite from Milford, was at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, and also refused to work for the war. According to the exhibit, Miller refused to clean the mess hall and was assaulted by a corporal.
“The Mennonites here, when they came back from war, did not say anything of what happened. And no one asked,” Ratzlaff said. “So, it’s very private and we want to respect that.”
Wismer said Congress passed laws in the middle of the war that allowed conscientious objectors to work on farms and not do any military-related work. Despite this change, some men still considered the farm work as providing for the military and refused to work. So, many were sent to prison.
“At the beginning of the war, if you chose not to fight or do non-combative, you were court marshaled and sent to federal prison to Alcatraz and Leavenworth,” Ratzlaff said.
Approximately 14 men from the Henderson area are known to have been conscientious objectors in WWI. Although there were more local conscientious objectors in WWI, Ratzlaff said many of those names and databases have been destroyed.
Other than the servicemen, Wismer and Ratzlaff said, the conscientious objectors of Nebraska also included a Republican senator at the time, George W. Norris. Norris argued that WWI was causing a blockade for the U.S.
“He opposed the war and did not vote to go to war. He said that the financers and ammunition manufacturers had already made millions of dollars and were lusting for more profits,” Wismer said.
Despite finding support from other conscientious objectors, these individuals were considered a minority and often abused by outsiders. Much like the male conscientious objectors sent to fight, there were women who were also ridiculed for their noncombative beliefs.
“People would paint yellow on others’ barns as cowards or they would paint a yellow C or a yellow O to reference to conscientious objectors,” Ratzlaff said.
“The sad part was these conscientious objectors felt that since they wouldn’t fight, they weren’t patriotic,” she said. “That’s what some people assumed, that they were not serving this country.”
Despite the numerous connections with Nebraska, the exhibit showcases the entire history of the peace witness in World War I.
The exhibit will be at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park Irrigation and Agriculture section until Sept. 14. Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, one mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit 342.