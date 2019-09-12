An army of truckers and law enforcement officers will escort the World’s Largest Truck Convoy from Hastings to Grand Island on Saturday to help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Nebraska.
This year the event is celebrating 16 years of the World’s Largest Truck Convoy in Nebraska. All funds raised from the event will benefit Special Olympics Nebraska athletes.
The public is welcome to cheer on the drivers along the route to Grand Island. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the convoy departing at 9:45.
The truck convoy will start at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings and end at Bosselman Travel Center in Grand Island. Participants will be welcomed by Special Olympics athletes and their families, colleagues, law enforcement officers and the organizations that make up the trucking industry.
Following the truck convoy on Saturday, there will be a cookout for lunch, an auction and awards ceremony at Bosselman’s. Awards will be given to drivers in several categories.
