On Friday morning, a worker for a company contracted to clean the animal buildings at the Nebraska State Fair was struck by a skid loader around 7:30 a.m. while the workers were cleaning for the animal show transition, according to Bill Angell, the Nebraska State Fair director of livestock.
Angell said the employee broke his leg and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for observation.
Angell said the injured person was not an employee of the Nebraska State Fair.
This story will be updated as more details become available.