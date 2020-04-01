FARWELL — Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 6, on Highway 92 west of Farwell, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyo., has the $1.73 million contract. Work will include replacing the existing bridge over Turkey Creek. Traffic will be maintained with one-lane closures, temporary traffic signals with reduced speed to 35 mph on the bridges and a 12-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is November 2020.
Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near construction zones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.