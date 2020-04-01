FARWELL — Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 6, on Highway 92 west of Farwell, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyo., has the $1.73 million contract. Work will include replacing the existing bridge over Turkey Creek. Traffic will be maintained with one-lane closures, temporary traffic signals with reduced speed to 35 mph on the bridges and a 12-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is November 2020.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near construction zones.

