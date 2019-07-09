Beginning Wednesday, the Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs to various rail crossings in Grand Island.
“The crossings affected will be between Shady Bend Road and Old Highway 30 and will require complete road closures,” says a release from the city of Grand Island. The motoring public is advised to use overpasses and underpasses to avoid delays.
According to the release from the city, the work may continue until Monday.
A track crew was scheduled to finish road crossing surface work in Grand Island on Tuesday, said U.P. spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza of Omaha.
“The crew was dispatched to make track washout repairs in another area,” Espinoza said. “The work should be completed by the end of the week.”