WOOD RIVER — The city of Wood River is conducting a public meeting on March 10 to review with interested property owners and contractors the upcoming Disaster Recovery Owner Occupied Rehab and Single Family Rental Rehab project.
The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at the Wood River Community Center.
Wood River received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to undertake owner occupied and rental rehab activities on qualified properties within the city that were impacted by the 2019 flooding events. The purpose of the program is twofold:
— To help income qualified homeowners make safety, energy efficiency and other necessary improvements to their flood impacted homes
— To assist investment property owners that rent to income qualified tenants in making safety, energy efficiency and other necessary improvements to their flood impacted properties.
Staff from South Central Economic Development District and CDS Inspections & Beyond will be on hand to discuss the program. The agencies will serve in an administrative capacity, overseeing the program.
The program is intended to help qualified homeowners and investment property owners with making improvements to their properties. Eligible expenses include repair of flood damages, repair or replacement of windows, doors and siding; roof repair or replacement; water heater, furnace/AC; insulation & storm windows; repair of walls, ceilings and floors; accessibility changes for persons with disabilities; and other health and safety-related items.
CDS personnel will also cover the steps for becoming an approved contractor and the bidding process. Homeowner application packets will be available that evening.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting and needs more information about the program should contact Leigh Alexander of CDS Inspections & Beyond at (402) 582-3580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.