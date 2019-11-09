WOOD RIVER — An adult male died Saturday in Wood River after being struck by a tractor, says the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 2:05 p.m., deputies were sent to 609 Ninth St., where an adult male had been struck by a tractor.

“Upon arrival the male was found deceased,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

His name was not released Saturday night, and no foul play is suspected.

