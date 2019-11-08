WOOD RIVER — The quarterly/annual meeting of the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Wood River Housing Authority meeting room at 1413 Main St.
The quarterly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The agenda will include consideration of grant requests.
The annual meeting marks a special date for the foundation. Thirty-five years ago citizens of Wood River signed the articles of incorporation to establish the foundation.
The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will include recognition of the names added to the Memorial Book and The Book of Honor, along with new funds established and grants awarded this past year.
Over the past 35 years, the foundation has provided more than $600,000 in grants for the community.
The public is invited to attend and to learn about the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation.
