I’m afraid that women are bearing the brunt of the pandemic.
My 92-year-old mother is upset about her hair, because the hairdresser hasn’t been able to come to her assisted living facility for two months.
There’s not much curl left in her hair. So she’s left with just doing the best she can after a shower.
“I don’t really look like myself too much,” she says.
Her fellow residents have the same problem. “Everybody looks lousy,” my mom says.
She’s also stir-crazy because no one can visit.
I think she’s ready to go over the wall.
Don’t be surprised if nursing home residents nationwide make a break for it.
Many females, regardless of age, are ready to get their nails done.
For the most part, women enjoy shopping more than men. From the reaction to the reopenings of Dillard’s and Hobby Lobby, you can tell they’re ready for a dose for retail therapy.
Why is the coronavirus hard on my wife?
I never go anywhere.
My presence has doubled her workload.
This week, before I did a Zoom call, she frantically cleaned up the area around the computer. On video calls, she says, people can see way more than you think.
Kenna thinks I’m making a real mess as I work from home. Until this week, I thought the computer room was our office.
“It’s MY office,” she said. “I’m letting you use it.”
She gets really upset when she finds peanut shells around the computer.
Because of the pandemic, she gets upset when I leave the house.
Every time I return home, she has one question: “Did you wash your hands?”
I’m one of the few people around who doesn’t have a mask.
On April 26, Kenna ordered three masks online. Those masks are supposedly on their way from Hong Kong. It must be a very slow boat.
She was going to order masks on Amazon but found out they were from Wuhan, China. That probably wouldn’t be a good idea.
You can see why wives aren’t happy. I don’t even take showers anymore.
Millions of men have turned into hairy beasts.
My wife and I can’t go to restaurants every Sunday anymore.
We did have a date on Tuesday, though, when we voted together. The electoral process is very romantic.
Mostly though, we stay at home, where I make a nuisance of myself.
I don’t believe she’s fully content being quarantined with me.
By this time of year, Kenna would’ve gone to visit her kids or grandkids. Those are the people she really loves.
Her viewing habits have also been affected. I think she saw more of the NFL draft than she wanted to.
Here’s another reason she’s tired of the coronavirus:
“Nobody talks about anything else,” she says.
On top of everything else, she’s my IT person. I’m always asking for help.
Kenna wasn’t happy when the guy who delivered groceries this week left them on the front steps. He had no reason to be paranoid, she says, because she rarely leaves the house.
Like many people, my wife is wary of too much federal interference. Having everyone wear masks, she said, will probably disable the government’s facial recognition software.
Many women are struggling with their kids at home. When I visited a Grand Island family a month ago, one of the kids had Play-Doh in his hair.
But people haven’t lost their sense of humor.
This week, I took a picture of 12 people at the Grand Generation Center. As they were posing for the picture, one woman said, “Smile,” knowing their expressions wouldn’t show through their masks.
Some women haven’t let the pandemic stop them from earning a living.
At an Omaha strip club, the entertainers have dutifully donned masks. That’s all they’re wearing.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
