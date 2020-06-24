The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group this week honored four women for their work in the community after the 2019 flooding.
The women honored were Veronica Kaufman, Lori Larsen, Elizabeth Troyer-Miller and Jenna Clark.
“We are super grateful for the work of all four ladies,” Grand Island Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund said Tuesday during the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting. “They were the key contact for families in need.”
According to Rosenlund, each woman served a vital role in helping return Hall County to normalcy after the flood.
Kaufman and Larsen, both community advocates, guided people through the difficult time after the flood. According to Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Kaufman and Larsen worked with individual families and helped contact contractors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, finding where families could get loans. They also served as an encouraging voice.
Troyer-Miller said the floods helped prepare her for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Flood recovery helped me see the importance of opening lines of communication,” she said. “Everyone sees the situation differently. Disaster impacts our community differently.”
During the flood recovery, Troyer-Miller said, she learned that the keys to recovery are stability, strength and encouragement. However, the flood showed her the impact of a disaster reflects the disparity in the community.
“We focus on the margins,” she said. “We have to be mindful of how it will impact those who are already struggling.”
Troyer-Miller said she was impressed with the unity shown by the community during both the flood recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said recovery from both is not finished.
“Recovery and finding a new normal takes a long time,” she said. “It can be easy to forget that people are still being impacted by the flood. Even if you were not affected by the flood, we need to be mindful of the people who still are. We still have people who are not living in their homes.”
Heartland United Way continues to provide assistance for victims of the floods, as well as those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, other projects or the mission of the Heartland United Way, visit heartlandunitedway.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.