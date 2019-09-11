WOOD RIVER — A test plot for a compost facility is up and running after the Hall County Board of Supervisors issued a 90-day conditional-use permit.
Andrew Woitaszewski is seeking a permanent conditional-use permit from the county for Smart Soil LLC., a proposed compost facility.
Woitaszewski said previously that he plans to “start small” with materials he knows he can handle, such as paunch material. His proposed compost facility would take organic waste material from local manufacturers and city waste. The most noticeable would be paunch material from JBS.
Paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock, such as undigested corn, straw and silage.
On Wednesday morning, The Independent, along with Hall County Supervisors Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt, toured the compost facility located one mile north of Husker Highway and 190th Road on the west side of the road. The county board granted Smart Soil, LLC, and Woitaszewski a 90-day permit to allow for a trial period. During this time, visitors are able to tour the site, see how it operates and whether it emits any noticeable odor.
During public hearings before the Hall County Board of Supervisors on the proposed project, some members of the public voiced concerns about the odor from a compost facility.
Those who toured the facility Wednesday said they did not notice any odor at the site.
Woitaszewski said previously that his proposed facility would use an aerobic composting method where the compost material would be placed in windrows 10 feet wide and about 4 feet tall. The material would be turned constantly and the temperature would be maintained to eliminate moisture.
This method would differ from the old method of anaerobic composition, with which the county has had issues in the past, he said, as the anaerobic method has the compost material looking nice on the outside, but is “gross, soggy and gooey” on the inside.
The compost must meet certain moisture level requirements and cannot include material such as blood or animal guts.
Woitaszewski said the first load of paunch material for the test plot came out at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. The test plot has two windrows. If he is granted a permanent conditional-use permit by the county board, he plans to have 30 to 40 windrows at the compost facility site.
He said the temperature of the windrows dictates when they can be turned, which is typically every 48 hours. He checks the inside and outside temperatures of the windrow piles twice a day.
“We are trying to stabilize the temperature at 160 degrees,” he said. “We want to be above 140 degrees, but below 160 degrees.”
During the tour Wednesday, Woitaszewski pointed out a tractor with a turner that looks like “a set of knives that rotate around” is used to turn the paunch material in the windrows.
Don Smith, a member of The Independent’s editorial board, asked Woitaszewski how long it takes to turn each windrow pile. He said it takes about 15 minutes per pile.
“A good part about being a good neighbor is if the wind is blowing straight one direction, we just have to wait,” Woitaszewski said. “It is not like we have to turn at that very minute. We have a window of time we can turn it.”
He said previously that the compost would be at the compost facility anywhere between six and eight weeks, depending on the outside weather temperature.
Woitaszewski plans to sell some of the recycled paunch material. Smith asked what it will sell for. Woitaszewski said it is hoping they will get “about $10 a ton out of it” to start.
“The great thing about this stuff versus feedlot manure is that if you go by a feedlot, usually the stuff is pretty wet. They load it on a truck and you get what you get. It is not consistent. This stuff will be consistent and because of the temperatures we will be cooking it at, it will be free of weed seeds and pathogens,” he said.
Woitaszewski said in a written statement previously provided to The Independent that the proposed site has a “fantastic buffer” to address the issue of runoff water.
“One great thing about this location is the fact that we will be located on top of a large hill that is made of thick clay and had such a large distance to groundwater,” he said. “The surface water can easily be contained before it ever reaches anywhere there could be potential excess runoff water from adjacent farmland.”
He added both the surface water and the groundwater is controlled, monitored and regulated by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — formerly the Department of Environmental Quality.
Lancaster asked Woitaszewski where his pond would be located at the site. He said it would be on the back side of a large hill.
“It will be able to hold about 90 acre feet of water — 400% of what is required by the state of Nebraska,” he said. “Our goal is to hold an entire year’s rainfall. The water runoff is a big deal for folks, but according to the Natural Resources District (NRD) rules, we can irrigate this farm using the runoff water. It is a very valuable commodity to me. I am not (going to) let a single drop leave the site because legally it can’t and it is worth money to me.”
Smart Soil has a committee made up of neighbors, Hall County supervisors and Hall County Buildings and Grounds Department officials. The committee members will have the opportunity to see the test plot, ask questions and come back to the county board with a recommendation on whether to grant Smart Soil a permanent permit.
At the end of the 90-day trial period, Woitaszewski said, the neighbors will be invited back to a public hearing to voice their opinions, “whether they are from a mile away or 20 miles away,” before the county board makes its decision on a permanent permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.