Northwest Public Schools’ middle-schoolers are experiencing new classes thanks to trimester classes offered for the first time this school year.
Mike Herzberg, principal at St. Libory School, said in an effort to increase opportunities for its sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students, Northwest decided to offer art, careers and technology classes on a trimester basis. He said the trimester classes last approximately 55 days, with the three teachers rotating between the district’s three middle schools: Cedar Hollow, 1-R and St. Libory.
Herzberg said the purpose of the trimester classes is to give students educational opportunities beyond the standard English, math and science classes.
“These opportunities are going to give kids the realization that they might really like art and maybe explore some art classes at the high school,” he said. “Before, they were guessing as ninth-graders about whether or not they liked art. I think the trimester classes really give kids some variety and some experience. It should help them make some choices as a ninth-grader in their class selections because of the opportunities we are now providing them.”
Art teacher Kelsi Amen said students in her trimester class focus on three forms of art: 2D, 3D and color. She said since many of the Northwest middle-schoolers have never had an art class before, she starts her classes by teaching students art basics.
“Since this is the first year of trimester classes, they (students) are all at the same starting point,” Amen said. “But then as the years go on, I will scaffold with their previous knowledge. By eighth grade, the students should be able to cover all of the Nebraska visual arts standards.”
Amen, who is currently teaching at St. Libory, said with six weeks left in the trimester, middle school students will finish their 3D sculpture unit before ending the trimester with a drawing unit.
She said moving to a different school every trimester has its pros and cons. The pros are that she gets to influence middle school students who are all eager and excited to learn about art. The cons are having to move an art class three times a year to a classroom with limited space and resources such as sinks with hot water, carpeted floors and storage space.
Herzberg said that in the careers class last trimester, students heard from outside speakers, including a local lawyer, a high-level employee with JBS and Northwest Business Manager Sharon Placke, who talked about their careers.
He said the trimester classes have been “a huge plus” for students.
“They have gotten to experience things they have not had experiences with before,” Herzberg said. “We have kids who are very creative and artistic. Our kids love that art experience and Mrs. (Kelsi) Amen has done a great job with that. We appreciate the trimester teachers’ efforts with doing other things for us when they are in the building. They have done some small-group interventions when they are not teaching the core class that they are hired to do, which has been a huge benefit.”
St. Libory eighth-grader Kylie Caspersen said she likes how the trimester classes give her and her classmates more class options beyond the standard classes.
“My favorite part about the careers class was being able to learn more about what you think you want to do when you get older so you know more,” she said. “My personal favorite about art is the fun of being able to paint and choose how you want to do stuff.”
St. Libory eighth-grader Kody Kuck said this school year is the first time he has had an art class every day, which he enjoys.
Caspersen said she would like to see additional trimester class offerings such as a cooking class. Kuck said he would like to see a shop class offered to Northwest middle school students.
Herzberg said the feedback he has received from students on the trimester classes has been positive and that students are appreciative of them.
“They do not get to choose it and it is assigned, but it is something more than they have ever had the opportunity to experience in the past. It has been a real plus,” he said. “Our fifth-graders see the art projects and the things being displayed by Mrs. Amen and they cannot wait to get to sixth grade so they can have those same experiences.”
Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the trimester classes have been “a great addition to our 6-8 curriculum” as they expose middle school students to opportunities they did not have before. The careers class has helped students think about what careers they want to go into after high school, and also about what classes to take once they enter high school.
At the end of each trimester, Edwards said, students will be given a quick three- or four-question survey asking them what their perceptions of the trimester classes are and what classes they would like to see offered in the future.
“We are always continually looking at if there are things we can tweak and how additional (class) offerings would work into the schedule,” he said. “What would those offerings be? We have tossed around some ideas and it is kind of like throwing a bunch of things at the art board and seeing what sticks.”
Edwards said some possibilities of additional trimester class offerings are foreign languages, agriculture and choir.
“You can just go down the list. A lot of it will depend on what needs and requests our students have,” he said. “That has been part of our surveys as well. Also, if we are going to add something for next year, there are a lot of things that go into that. Can it be done with current staff, or are we looking at additional staff? Whatever proposal or presentation we come up with will go up for approval from the school board.”
